The new McDonald's uniforms: What do you think?

McDonald's just debuted their new uniforms and people on social media were quick to point out they look like something from a galaxy far, far away. Sean Dowling(@seandowlingtv) has more.

Ian Hill, KHOU 3:38 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

Bright colors could soon be off the menu for employees at your local McDonald's.

The fast food giant issued a press release earlier this month announcing that gray uniforms will be available to staff at its 14,000 restaurants.

"The new uniform collections were developed based on feedback from restaurant employees and customers, and may be worn by approximately 850,000 restaurant employees," the press release states, adding that the uniforms were created by designers Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas.

"Individuality is important to McDonald’s restaurant employees, and the new collections were designed to bridge the gap between fashion and function, allowing for an easy transition from the restaurant to a social environment," the press release added.

Some on social media think that McDonald's may be taking inspiration from the Dark Side.

 

The new Empire inspired @mcdonalds uniform.

A post shared by Ed Galvez (@edgalvez) on

McDonald's stated that the new uniforms will start appearing in restaurants this month.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


