Elvis Presley died 40 years ago

The world shook on Aug. 16, 1977 when news broke that the Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, was gone. The poor kid from Tupelo, Miss., whose haunting country gospel voice and gyrating hips made him one of the biggest stars in the world, had been found dead in his bathroom at age of 42.

Artists from Bob Dylan to Bono have cited Elvis as their greatest influence. "Before Elvis, there was nothing," John Lennon said. Even 40 years after his death, Presley's music and movies are still going strong, while tourism at his Memphis home, Graceland, and his personal brand are arguably bigger than ever. Here are our picks for Elvis' 40 best songs. Long live the King.

