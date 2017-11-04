The best Black Friday deals you can get right now (Photo: Reviewed.com)

Black Friday may still be on the horizon, but there are loads of great deals on fantastic products all month long. We firmly believe that there's no such thing as a good deal on a bad product, so we’ve been hunting down the best sales, discounts, and bargains on electronics, home goods, toys, and more for weeks. And now the first day of sales is in full swing.

We’ll be updating this post continuously throughout the month, so pin this tab to your browser or leave it open on your phone and check back often for more great ways to save this holiday season. Something missing that you swore was there before? That means the deal is no longer available. These sales move fast, so you should too.

Check out all the best deals on everything from TVs and laptops to cookware and home appliances to toys and games and everything in between:

The Best Deals So Far

TVs and TV Accessory Deals

Electronics and Camera Deals

Fire HD8 Tablet, Pre-Owned—$31.08 on Amazon (Save 35%) : Want to get someone a tablet without blowing your entire holiday budget? Now through Nov. 5, you can save 35% on a used Fire HD8 tablet with the coupon code " PREOWNED10 ." There's already a 25% discount, but the code will give you a little more off the price, so instead of paying $45, you'll pay $31.

: Want to get someone a tablet without blowing your entire holiday budget? Now through Nov. 5, you can save 35% on a used Fire HD8 tablet with the coupon code " ." There's already a 25% discount, but the code will give you a little more off the price, so instead of paying $45, you'll pay $31. Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera, Certified Refurbished—$489 on Amazon : Looking for a great entry-level DSLR that won't break the bank? This Nikon isn't technically on sale, but for under $500, it's a great buy. We tested its predecessor, the D3300, a few years ago and named it a Best of Year.

: Looking for a great entry-level DSLR that won't break the bank? This Nikon isn't technically on sale, but for under $500, it's a great buy. We tested its predecessor, the D3300, a few years ago and named it a Best of Year. Fujifilm Instax Mini 26 with Rainbow Film—$54.99 on Amazon (Save $15): Instant cameras make great gifts for anyone on your shopping list, especially those in school who'll love taping these colorful memories to their lockers.

Kitchen and Cooking Deals

Home Appliance Deals

Smart Home Deals

Harmony Ultimate Remote with RF Control—$139.99 on Amazon (Save $109) : The remote syncs with your TV, of course, but you can also connect it to the likes of Playstation, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Alexa as well as smart tech such as Philips Hue bulbs and Sonos speakers. It's also fully customizable so you can access your favorites right on the full-color touch screen. This is the best deal we've seen on this remote since last year.

: The remote syncs with your TV, of course, but you can also connect it to the likes of Playstation, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Alexa as well as smart tech such as Philips Hue bulbs and Sonos speakers. It's also fully customizable so you can access your favorites right on the full-color touch screen. This is the best deal we've seen on this remote since last year. Amazon Echo (2nd Gen): Save $50 when you buy three of the all-new Echo—$249.97 on Amazon : The new Amazon Echo with Alexa is priced at an already-affordable $99.99, but if you want to fill your house with smart speakers, you can get three and save $50 with the coupon code "ECHO3PACK."

The new Amazon Echo with Alexa is priced at an already-affordable $99.99, but if you want to fill your house with smart speakers, you can get three and save $50 with the coupon code "ECHO3PACK." Google Home Smart Speaker—$129 from Jet.com (Save $30): If you love the idea of having a voice assistant, and you love Google/Chrome/Android, the Google Home is perfect. It works with Chromecast and loads of other smart devices, and has a unique design that sets it apart from the Amazon Echo.

Home Improvement and Cleaning Deals

Health and Beauty Deals

Harry Josh Pro Tools Hair Dryer—$199.99 from DermStore (Save $150) : The best hair dryer we've ever tested would make a great gift for anyone who value a good blowout.

The best hair dryer we've ever tested would make a great gift for anyone who value a good blowout. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$159.99 on Amazon (Save $30) : Know someone who wants to improve their oral hygiene? This smart toothbrush might be the perfect gift. Its smart sensors relay brushing info to a companion app to help improve technique and get a better clean every time, and the $30 coupon lets you get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. However, there are better prices on comparable toothbrushes. After we tested it, we concluded it'd be a great gift to really wow a loved one, but probably not the best value if you're buying yourself something nice.

: Know someone who wants to improve their oral hygiene? This smart toothbrush might be the perfect gift. Its smart sensors relay brushing info to a companion app to help improve technique and get a better clean every time, and the $30 coupon lets you get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. However, there are better prices on comparable toothbrushes. After we tested it, we concluded it'd be a great gift to really wow a loved one, but probably not the best value if you're buying yourself something nice. Oral-B Pro 6000—$109.97 on Amazon (save $20 with a coupon) : This awesome electric toothbrush is already on sale from the average price of $150, but you can save an additional $20 on Amazon when you clip the coupon. This is the perfect gift for someone who puts an emphasis on their health, but may not splurge on themselves as much as they should.

This awesome electric toothbrush is already on sale from the average price of $150, but you can save an additional $20 on Amazon when you clip the coupon. This is the perfect gift for someone who puts an emphasis on their health, but may not splurge on themselves as much as they should. Wet n Wild Liquid Catsuit Matte Liquid Lipstick—$3.74+ on Amazon: This may sound crazy, but this drugstore lipstick outperformed 12 other leading and high-end brands. We love it! And it's super cheap. Perfect for a ladies' gift exchange or to grow your own collection.

Toys and Games

