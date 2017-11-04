The best Black Friday deals you can get right now

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Black Friday may still be on the horizon, but there are loads of great deals on fantastic products all month long. We firmly believe that there's no such thing as a good deal on a bad product, so we’ve been hunting down the best sales, discounts, and bargains on electronics, home goods, toys, and more for weeks. And now the first day of sales is in full swing.
We’ll be updating this post continuously throughout the month, so pin this tab to your browser or leave it open on your phone and check back often for more great ways to save this holiday season. Something missing that you swore was there before? That means the deal is no longer available. These sales move fast, so you should too.
Check out all the best deals on everything from TVs and laptops to cookware and home appliances to toys and games and everything in between:
The Best Deals So Far
- Amazon Echo (2nd Gen): Save $50 when you buy three of the all-new Echo—$249.97 on Amazon: The new Amazon Echo with Alexa is priced at an already-affordable $99.99, but if you want to fill your house with smart speakers, you can get three and save $50 with the coupon code "ECHO3PACK."
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker—$84.95 on Amazon (Save $15): This is by far the most popular cooking tool of the year, and a reader favorite. And with the early deal, you can get one in time to make cooking Thanksgiving dinner a less stressful affair.
- Harry Josh Pro Tools Hair Dryer—$199.99 from DermStore (Save $150): The best hair dryer we've ever tested would make a great gift for anyone who values a good blowout.
- Samsung 40-inch LED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV—$379.99 from MassDrop (Save $170): Looking for TV deals? Don't wait until Black Friday. This MassDrop deal will save you $150 on a fantastic smart TV. And if you want something bigger, the 49-inch model is only $100 more. This deal is good for the next three days, so don't miss out.
- iLife A4S Robot Vacuum—$149.99 on Amazon with the code "4REVIEWD" (Save $50): This award-winning robot vacuum is one of our favorite affordable models, and with this exclusive coupon (4REVIEWD) you can save 25% now through Nov. 8. In our tests, it performed equally as well as the best-selling Eufy RoboVac 11 ($219.99), and it hasn't been this affordable since Prime Day.
TVs and TV Accessory Deals
- TCL 30-inch Roku Smart LED TV—$169.99 on Amazon (Save $30): This best-selling LED TV may only be 720p, but it'd be perfect for a youngster's bedroom, a guest room, or even in the kitchen, especially at this price.
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV+ New Amazon Echo—$1,198.99 on Amazon (Save $99.99): If you've been thinking of replacing your own TV, and you've wanted to try Amazon Alexa, this bundle deal is a great way to do both and save $100.
- Roku Premiere+ 4K Streaming Media Player—$74 on Amazon (Save $16): This popular streaming device is the best we've tested and won our Best of the Year award last year. With HDR and 4K capabilities, and a remote with a headphone jack so you can stay up late without bothering your housemates, it's a great choice.
- Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot Bundle—$69.98 on Amazon (Save $20): Sick of on-screen keyboards and clunky remotes? The Fire TV with Alexa makes it easy to track down the shows you want to watch. And why not get an Echo Dot for less while you're at it? This deal lasts through Nov. 11, so you've got time to decide if it's right for you or a loved one.
Electronics and Camera Deals
- Fire HD8 Tablet, Pre-Owned—$31.08 on Amazon (Save 35%): Want to get someone a tablet without blowing your entire holiday budget? Now through Nov. 5, you can save 35% on a used Fire HD8 tablet with the coupon code "PREOWNED10." There's already a 25% discount, but the code will give you a little more off the price, so instead of paying $45, you'll pay $31.
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera, Certified Refurbished—$489 on Amazon: Looking for a great entry-level DSLR that won't break the bank? This Nikon isn't technically on sale, but for under $500, it's a great buy. We tested its predecessor, the D3300, a few years ago and named it a Best of Year.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 26 with Rainbow Film—$54.99 on Amazon (Save $15): Instant cameras make great gifts for anyone on your shopping list, especially those in school who'll love taping these colorful memories to their lockers.
Kitchen and Cooking Deals
- Rachel Ray 15-Piece Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set—$99 (Save $31): Even if you're not a fan of the Food Network star, you can't go wrong with her cookware, especially for under $100. It comes in three fun colors, and you'll get fry pans, sauce pans, cake pans, nonstick cooking spoons, and a peeler.
- Sur La Table Cookware from Major Brands—Up to 65% off: Someone on your list love cooking? Treat them to a new piece of high-end cookware from the likes of All-Clad, Le Creuset, Wolf Gourmet, and a few others, all on sale from Sur La Table.
- Vitamix 5300 Blender, Certified Refurbished—$259 on Amazon (Save $101): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on a refurbished model of the ever-popular Vitamix blender.
- Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine—$104.30 on Amazon (Save $45): Perfect for the latte lover in your life, this was our top value pick for 2017 among all single-serve espresso makers. The price just dropped 30%, making it a great gift for those that value a perfect pull.
Home Appliance Deals
- GE Top-Load Washer—$499 from Home Depot (Save $200): We usually see this best-selling washer on sale for around $530, so this deep discount is rocking our world right now. We love the “fill it with more water” button and the see-through lid that you can even open when it’s washing.
- Whirlpool Stainless Steel Electric Range with Convection—$498 from Home Depot (Save $300): Last year, we didn't see any non-convection stainless ranges under $500, so this discount on a stainless model is impressive.
- Samsung Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator—$998 from Home Depot (Save $776): This is our #2-ranked fridge for performance. It’s a French door and it’s under $1,000—that’s a rare combo!
- LG Electronics Stainless Steel Front Control Dishwasher—$498 from Home Depot (Save $50): This might seem like a small discount, but this affordable dishwasher competes with higher-end models from the likes of Bosch and KitchenAid, making it a bargain even before the discount.
- Samsung High-Efficiency Front Load Washer—$499 from Home Depot (Save $200): This is the least expensive front-load stackable washer you’ll ever find. Samsung washers almost always do well in our tests, and this one is no different. Plus, it doesn't have any bells and whistles, perfect for anyone who prefers a straightforward machine.
- Samsung Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone Freezer—$499 from Home Depot (Save $200): This is our favorite top-freezer fridge. It has a convertible freezer that can be switched to a fridge if you’re using it to store beer in the garage. And it’s the only top-freezer fridge with dual evaporators so smells don’t transfer from fridge to freezer.
- GE GDF610PSJSS Full Console Dishwasher—$393 from AJ Madison (Save $206): This insane one-day deal on a Reviewed Editor's Choice winner is perfect if you want a dishwasher that can do it all. It has things Americans love: Fast wash times, heated drying, and a hard food disposer. That means you don’t ever have to clean a filter.
- LG TurboSteam Series Electric Dryer—$1,045.40 from AJ Madison (Save $350): This is the most perfect dryer we’ve ever tested, and it usually sells for around $1,400, making this one-day offer a total steal.
- Whirlpool Duet Front-Load Washer—$594 on AJ Madison (Save $205): Want a basic front-load washer that’s stackable? This Whirlpool is as straightforward as it gets, and the low price makes it the perfect time to buy.
Smart Home Deals
- Harmony Ultimate Remote with RF Control—$139.99 on Amazon (Save $109): The remote syncs with your TV, of course, but you can also connect it to the likes of Playstation, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Alexa as well as smart tech such as Philips Hue bulbs and Sonos speakers. It's also fully customizable so you can access your favorites right on the full-color touch screen. This is the best deal we've seen on this remote since last year.
- Google Home Smart Speaker—$129 from Jet.com (Save $30): If you love the idea of having a voice assistant, and you love Google/Chrome/Android, the Google Home is perfect. It works with Chromecast and loads of other smart devices, and has a unique design that sets it apart from the Amazon Echo.
Home Improvement and Cleaning Deals
- DeWalt Power Tool Accessories—Save 20% when you buy 2 or 30% when you buy 3 on Amazon: Give the best gift basket ever to your tool-loving loved one. With everything from sets of drill bits, saw attachments and screwdrivers bits to saw blades, grinding wheels, and more, you're bound to find the perfect assortment and save!
- Dyson Ball Allergy—$279.99 from Dyson (Save $120): Perfect for pet owners, this vacuum will be on sale through Nov. 5. A slew of others are up to $100 off as well, but those sales only last until Nov. 4.
- We've got a few more exclusive offers coming up this month on some of our favorite robot vacuums, so come back for those soon!
Health and Beauty Deals
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$159.99 on Amazon (Save $30): Know someone who wants to improve their oral hygiene? This smart toothbrush might be the perfect gift. Its smart sensors relay brushing info to a companion app to help improve technique and get a better clean every time, and the $30 coupon lets you get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. However, there are better prices on comparable toothbrushes. After we tested it, we concluded it'd be a great gift to really wow a loved one, but probably not the best value if you're buying yourself something nice.
- Oral-B Pro 6000—$109.97 on Amazon (save $20 with a coupon): This awesome electric toothbrush is already on sale from the average price of $150, but you can save an additional $20 on Amazon when you clip the coupon. This is the perfect gift for someone who puts an emphasis on their health, but may not splurge on themselves as much as they should.
- Wet n Wild Liquid Catsuit Matte Liquid Lipstick—$3.74+ on Amazon: This may sound crazy, but this drugstore lipstick outperformed 12 other leading and high-end brands. We love it! And it's super cheap. Perfect for a ladies' gift exchange or to grow your own collection.
Toys and Games
- Barbie Malibu Ave 2-Story Mall with 2 Dolls—$49.99 on eBay (Save $60): Need a gift to wow a little one who loves dolls and pink playhouses? This barbie playset is 56% off from Mattel's official eBay store right now.
- LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Transformation Kit—$19.99 on Amazon (Save 20%): Two childhood classics that have stood the test of time, LEGO and Star Wars are sure to make any kid happy this year.
- Assorted Board Games and Video Games—Buy 2, Get 1 Free from Target: Pick up some popular board games and video games like Strangers Things Monopoly, The Oregon Trail Card Game, Jenga, Madden 2K17, Destiny 2, and more. Mix and match board and video games for a fun-filled holiday season.
Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.
