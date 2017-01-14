The 5 biggest reveals from Nintendo's Switch event

Nintendo's new video game console Switch is displayed at a presentation in Tokyo on January 13, 2017. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Nintendo finally offered an in-depth look at the Nintendo Switch, its next video game console launching in two months.

The Switch is a home console with a tablet at the center. It can attach to a docking station connected to a home TV, or travel with players by connecting two remote-like controllers called "Joy-Cons."

In case you missed Nintendo's event Thursday night in Tokyo, here were the five biggest announcements:

1. We know the price and the release date.

It will launch on March 3 worldwide for $299.99. Consumers will have two options: one with all-grey controllers, or one with neon red and blue controllers. Both versions will carry the same price tag. Game not included.

2. The Legend of Zelda joins the launch party.

Don't think for one second Nintendo fans weren't watching this event thinking the house of Mario was going to delay the next chapter of the beloved fantasy game until this holiday, or beyond. When Nintendo confirmed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild would launch March 3, right along with Switch, it was arguably the biggest news of the night.

3. Oh, we're getting a new Super Mario game, too.

It's called Super Mario Odyssey, and it's open world, which means Mario can explore wherever he wants and complete events in any order the player chooses. Plus, he's got an awesome hat now.

4. Nintendo will finally host its own online service.

The subscription service is Nintendo's take on Xbox Live and PlayStation Network. Switch owners get a free trial before it flips to a paid service this fall. It grants users the ability to play competitively online, and offers a free classic game from the Nintendo Entertainment System or Super Nintendo Entertainment System library.

5. They are really trying to leverage what made the Wii amazing.

Can you blame them? The Wii is their best-selling home video game console, topping 100 million. The Joy-Con controllers resemble mini Wii remotes, and include most of the functionality including motion control. There's also the game 1-2 Switch, a launch title featuring mini-games very similar to Wii Sports.

For families and kids, this is promising. Here's the more interesting angle Nintendo has regarding veteran video game players. There is solid third-party support right out the gate, with publishers including Electronic Arts and Bethesda Softworks, confirming its epic game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will launch for Switch. Get enough of those third-party games available on PlayStation and Xbox, along with an already powerful Nintendo roster, and you essentially have a home console in your pocket.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

