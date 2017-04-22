Supply ship named for John Glenn arrives at space station

140712140250-international-space-station-file-horizontal-gallery.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A supply ship bearing John Glenn's name has arrived at the International Space Station.



Astronauts used the station's big robot arm to grab the capsule Saturday morning.



NASA's commercial shipper, Orbital ATK, named the spacecraft the S.S. John Glenn in honor of the first American to orbit Earth. It rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday with nearly 7,700 pounds of food, experiments and other goods.



Glenn died in December at age 95 and was buried earlier this month at Arlington National Cemetery. His widow, Annie, granted permission for Orbital ATK to use his name for the spacecraft.



Glenn made history in 1962 when he soared into orbit aboard Friendship 7, his one-man Mercury capsule. He returned to space in 1998 aboard shuttle Discovery, right before station construction began.

© 2017 Associated Press