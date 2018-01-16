Study finds people would rather hang out with their dogs than friends

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Kosamtu, Kosamtu)

Friends or dogs? That's the question posed by researchers conducting a study by Link AKC.

For parents of fur-babies, the conclusion might be obvious: Americans would rather hang out with their dogs than their friends.

Researchers surveyed 2,000 dog owners for the study.

Here are some other takeaways from their research, according to the New York Post:

Six in 10 people said their dog often takes care of them

82 percent of dog owners noticed an improvement in their mental and emotional health because of their dogs

Four in 10 people said their dogs helped get over the loss of a loved one

Over half said seeing their pet when they come home makes them extremely happy

88 percent said their dog helped make them a better person

55 percent of people said "unconditional love" was the biggest benefit of owning a dog

