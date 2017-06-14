WHAS
Shooting reported at UPS facility in San Francisco

12:52 PM. EDT June 14, 2017

San Francisco police are responding to reports of a shooting at a UPS facility, according to multiple published reports.

Police confirmed on Twitter that a shooting had occurred Wednesday morning in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood. Information about injuries was not immediately available.

 

This is a developing story. Reload for the latest details.

