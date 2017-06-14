Shooting reported at UPS facility in San Francisco

San Francisco police are responding to reports of a shooting at a UPS facility, according to multiple published reports.

Police confirmed on Twitter that a shooting had occurred Wednesday morning in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood. Information about injuries was not immediately available.

#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story. Reload for the latest details.

