Shooter opens fire on paramedics in East Dallas; at least 1 shot

A photo of the scene of a shooting in east Dallas Monday. Credit: Jojo Jimenez

DALLAS -- Dallas officers are searching for an active shooter who opened fire on paramedics in East Dallas.

A source tells WFAA it happened near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.

Dallas police currently have a home surrounded, according to WFAA's Rebecca Lopez. Sources tell her that at least one firefighter has been shot, possibly more.

The victim or victims were taken to Baylor University Medical Center.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted that a fireman had been shot and officers were "pinned down by gunfire."

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

WFAA has a crew heading to the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV