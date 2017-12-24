'Several deaths' after twin-engine plane crashes at Florida airport

Spirit Lake Road in Bartow, Florida is pictured. (Google Maps via ABC News)

(ABC News) - Several people were dead after a twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at an airport in Florida, authorities said.

The sheriff's office in Polk County in central Florida, east of Tampa, said in a statement Sunday morning that it received a call about at 7:20 a.m. about the crash at the Bartow Municipal Airport, formerly a World War II-era U.S. military base.

"There are several deaths," the statement said. "The NTSB and FAA will investigate the cause of the crash."

Bartow Municipal Airport in Florida is pictured in this 2006 photo. (USGS/Wikipedia via ABC News)

NTSB and FAA investigators were also reportedly en route to the crash scene.

PCSO & @PolkFire on scene of twin-engine plane crash with several deaths near end of runway @ Ben Durrance Rd on Bartow Airbase. Cross street Bomber Rd. PIOs setting up media staging. FAA & NTSB enroute. PCSO will do death investigations. More info soon via Media Alert & Twitter. — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) December 24, 2017

The airport once served as the Bartow Army Air Field during World War II, according to its museum's website.

After the war, the complex functioned as a "flight school training cadets for military service" before it was turned over to the city of Bartow, the website says.

