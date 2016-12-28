Report: Takata weighing $1B criminal settlement

(Photo: Getty Images)

Troubled auto supplier Takata is close to agreeing to a criminal settlement of up to $1 billion with U.S. prosecutors over the company's exploding-air-bags scandal, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The Japanese air bag manufacturer has been negotiating a deal that could involve the company pleading guilty to a range of charges, potentially including wire fraud, according to the Journal.

A settlement is viewed as a key next step for Takata as it weighs a sweeping restructuring plan that could involve a sale to a rival supplier and a bankruptcy restructuring to wipe out liabilities.

Takata declined to comment for this story, and a Department of Justice spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Any deal between Takata and the Justice Department is unlikely to disrupt the largest recall in U.S. history, which covers about 42 million vehicles and some 64 million to 69 million air-bag inflators.

The inflators can explode in an accident, hurling fiery shrapnel into drivers and passengers. The defective part has been blamed for the deaths of at least 11 people in U.S. accidents, at least 184 injuries and other incidents in foreign countries.

The company has already agreed to penalties of up to $200 million for violating National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standards. NHTSA recently took action to force Takata to speed up the recall. The repairs are likely to take several years to complete and affect about a quarter of all vehicles on the road, including most major automakers.