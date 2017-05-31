(Photo by Rahman Roslan/Getty Images) (Photo: Rahman Roslan, 2017 Getty Images)

Malaysia Airlines flight MH128 was enroute to Kuala Lumpur from Melbourne, Australia when it was forced to turn back after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit.

MH128 landed in Melbourne roughly 30 minutes after the flight took off according to a statement by Malaysia Airlines.

Malaysia Airlines stated that 'at no point was the aircraft hijacked.'

Passengers have been safetly removed from the plane are being accommodated at hotels or offered additional flights.

Armed law enforcement have boarded Malaysia Airlines flight #MH128 after a security incident at Melbourne Airport.



Photo credit - TBA pic.twitter.com/HaAFdz9GVv — Brendan Grainger (@S118869) May 31, 2017

Malaysia Airlines flight #MH128 returned to Melbourne, because of a passenger security incident after take offhttps://t.co/XzpiTh75hR pic.twitter.com/MtIbadSt3K — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 31, 2017

