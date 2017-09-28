Popular jogging strollers recalled because babies could fall out

A popular jogging stroller has been recalled because the front wheel could break, causing a fall risk for babies.
Delta Enterprise, the makers of J is Jeep strollers, received four reports of the leg bracket breaking and one report of a child falling and receiving cuts and bruises, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission.
Delta filed a notice with the commission this week, announcing it would recall about 28,000 jogging strollers. The strollers are designed for “cross-country all-terrain jogging.”
Sold at Target, Walmart
The strollers were sold at Target and Walmart between August 2015 and August 2016 for $130 to $160.
Check the commission’s website for a list of model numbers being recalled.
People can identify whether their J for Jeep stroller was impacted by the recall by checking model number and lot number on the left bottom frame support.
How to reach Delta Enterprise
Delta urges consumers with questions about the J is for Jeep stroller to contact the company:
• Call 800-377-3777 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
• Email recall@deltachildren.com.
• Visit deltachildren.com and click on “Help Center” and then “Recall Center” for more information.
