Popular jogging strollers recalled because babies could fall out

A popular jogging stroller has been recalled because the front wheel could break, causing a fall risk for babies.

Delta Enterprise, the makers of J is Jeep strollers, received four reports of the leg bracket breaking and one report of a child falling and receiving cuts and bruises, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

Delta filed a notice with the commission this week, announcing it would recall about 28,000 jogging strollers. The strollers are designed for “cross-country all-terrain jogging.”



Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Sold at Target, Walmart

The strollers were sold at Target and Walmart between August 2015 and August 2016 for $130 to $160.

Check the commission’s website for a list of model numbers being recalled.

People can identify whether their J for Jeep stroller was impacted by the recall by checking model number and lot number on the left bottom frame support.



Credit: Consumer Product and Safety Commission

How to reach Delta Enterprise

Delta urges consumers with questions about the J is for Jeep stroller to contact the company:

• Call 800-377-3777 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

• Email recall@deltachildren.com.

• Visit deltachildren.com and click on “Help Center” and then “Recall Center” for more information.

