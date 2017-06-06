WHAS
Close

Police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral

TEGNA 11:08 AM. EDT June 06, 2017

Authorities are responding to an incident near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a man attacked an officer, police confirmed to multiple media outlets. 

Police shot the suspect and are urging all people to stay away from the scene. 

One person inside the cathedral tweeted  that everyone there was safe and shared a photo.

 

This story is developing and will continue to be updated. 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories