One Powerball Jackpot Winner in Massachusetts

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Powerball says one person in Massachusetts won the $758.7 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

9,397,723 additional players won prizes totaling more than $135 million.

In South Carolina, there were nine big winners; one person won one million dollars and eight people won $50 thousand.

The estimated jackpot will be reset to $40 million.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 with a Powerball of 4 and a multiplier of 4.

Check your tickets at local lottery retailers or on the Powerball's website.

