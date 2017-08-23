One Powerball Jackpot Winner in Massachusetts

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Powerball says one person in Massachusetts won the $758.7 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.
9,397,723 additional players won prizes totaling more than $135 million.
In South Carolina, there were nine big winners; one person won one million dollars and eight people won $50 thousand.
The estimated jackpot will be reset to $40 million.
The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 with a Powerball of 4 and a multiplier of 4.
Check your tickets at local lottery retailers or on the Powerball's website.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs