O.J. Simpson released from jail

O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson served a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction and was released Sunday. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – O.J. Simpson is officially a free man.

ABC News is reporting that the former NFL star was released from prison just after midnight after spending nine years behind bars for a Las Vegas robbery.



The 70-year-old was granted parole in July while serving time in Nevada.



Simpson was arrested for a botched robbery when he led a group of men into a hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia at gun point.



Simpson contended that the items belonged to him.



One of Simpson’s longtime friends told ABC News that all Simpson wants to do is spend time with his family and friends.

© 2017 WHAS-TV