No Powerball jackpot winner, top prize grows to $650M

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Powerball jackpot continues to grow.



Nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing which means an estimated $650 million will be up for grabs in the Wednesday, August 23 drawing.



The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were: 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13. One ticket sold in South Carolina and one ticket sold in Tennessee matched five numbers plus the power play to win $2 million. Five other tickets worth $1 million each were sold.



Going into the night, the jackpot was estimated at $535 million, which ranks as the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. If the jackpot doesn't climb any higher before Wednesday night's drawing, it would be the third largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever. Three tickets split a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot back in January of 2016 and three tickets split a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot in March of 2012.



The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot has grown after every drawing.



The odds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million.



Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

