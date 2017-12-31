New York City may have coldest New Year's Eve since 1960s

(Seth Wenig/AP via ABC)

(ABC News) - Bitter cold temperatures are sweeping through the Midwest and Northeast as New York City braces for its coldest New Year's Eve since the 1960s.

Wind chills this morning fell to 0 degrees in New York City, minus 16 degrees in Boston and minus 43 degrees in Watertown, New York.

Multiple low-temperature records were broken. Flint, Michigan, hit an all-time December record low of minus 17 degrees this morning. International Falls, Minnesota, set a record low at minus 36 degrees, and Cotton, Minnesota, broke another record with a whopping low temperature of minus 41 degrees.

A frozen fountain during cold winter weather in Bryant Park, Dec. 27, 2017, in New York City. (Max Golembo/ABC)

With wind chills as low as 35 degrees below 0, skin can freeze in a matter of 10 to 30 minutes if exposed.

