Mom Tells School 'My Kid Is Done With Homework'

Stephanie who is a mother of four, including 12-year-old twins, says one thing that helps her is to start the homework clock the second her children get out of school.

A mother, who says homework is stressing out her 10-year-old daughter, has told her school 'my kid is done with homework.'

Blogger and author Bunmi Laditan, posted the letter and explanation on her Facebook page earlier this week.

Laditan says her daughter, Maya, has chest pains, wakes up in the middle of the night worrying about her school load and dreads school in general.

Laditan was born in California, but now lives with her family in Quebec, Canada. She explains that she doesn't blame the teachers, but says the system isn't working out for her family or her child.

According to the post, Maya is in school from 8:15 a.m. until 4 p.m., then has 2-3 hours of homework every night.

"Is family time not important? Is time spent just being a child relaxing at home not important? Or should she become some kind of junior workaholic at 10 years old," she writes. "Children need downtime after school the same way adults need downtime after work. They need to play with their siblings. They need to bond with their parents in a relaxed atmosphere."

Laditan says if the school wants to punish her daughter for not doing homework, she'll figure out how to homeschool her.

The Facebook post has hit home with other parents who agree with her "no homework" stance. It's been shared more than 17,000 times and garnered nearly 7,000 comments.

