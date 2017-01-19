Michelle Obama's touching last photos and video

US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks following a screening of the movie, "Hidden Figures," in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House in Washington, DC, December 15, 2016. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)



For eight years Michelle Obama has been a gracious and goal-oriented first lady intent on alleviating childhood obesity and getting girls around the world access to education, just to name a few of her initiatives. Though focused, “mom dancing” with Jimmy Fallon or co-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show were never out of the question – thankfully.

As such a special first lady’s time in the White House comes to an end, Mrs. O has gotten sentimental on social. In a striped blouse with bell sleeves by Milly, she thanked followers for their birthday greetings, citing “the opportunity to serve as your First Lady” as the best gift she could receive.

Thank you for the birthday wishes and for the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady. –mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Just hold those tears in because we’re not done yet. Barack’s bae also posted a video taking a final stroll through her home of nearly a decade with her companions Sunny and Bo.

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. 🙋🏽🐶🐶🇺🇸 A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:55am PST

It’s like the music is just tapping at our tear ducts.

Finally, the first lady shared a picture with President Obama that might induce ugly crying.

In the caption of the photograph of the two embracing while gazing toward the Washington Monument, Michelle called being first lady “the honor of a lifetime.”

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

We’re going to need a minute. Or maybe the rest of the day.

