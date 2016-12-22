Man in Santa mask robs Memphis bank

(Photo: Memphis PD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHAS11) -- A man wearing a Santa Claus mask robbed a bank in Memphis Wednesday after handing out candy canes to several employees and customers, Memphis police said in a Facebook post.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday a lone male wearing a red shirt, black pants and a Santa mask that covered his entire face entered the bank, passed out candy then handed a note to the teller demanding money from her cash drawer, police said.

The suspect then walked out of the bank after getting the money.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Memphis police describe the suspect as a 5’9” black male weighing about 150 pounds. Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.