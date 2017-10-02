Las Vegas Strip shooting: The worst mass shootings in U.S. history

The massacre on the Las Vegas strip, in which more than 50 people were killed, is now the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
A list of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 1949:
1. Las Vegas strip - Las Vegas, Nev. - Oct. 2, 2017 - More than 50 killed, more than 200 injured
2. Pulse nightclub - Orlando, Fla. June 12, 2016 - 49 killed, 58 injured
3. Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, Va. - April 16, 2007 - 32 killed, 23 injured
4. Sandy Hook Elementary School - Newtown, Conn. - December 14, 2012 - 26 killed at the school, plus 1 other off site, 2 injured
5. Luby's Cafeteria - Killeen, Texas - October 16, 1991 - 23 dead, 27 injured
6. McDonald's restaurant - San Ysidro, Calif. - July 18, 1984 - 21 dead, 19 injured
7. University of Texas tower - Austin, Texas - August 1, 1966 - 13 dead, 31 injured, plus two others off site, one victim died a week after shooting
8. Columbine High School - Littleton, Colorado - April 20, 1999 - 13 dead, 24 injured
9. Post Office - Edmond, Oklahoma - August 20, 1986 - 14 dead, 6 injured
10. Inland Regional Center - San Bernadino, California - December 2, 2015 - 14 dead, 22 injured
Totals do not include the shooter and were totals of those killed at the scene.
What is a mass shooting?
While the federal government doesn't define a mass shooting, it is commonly defined as a case where four or more people are killed or injured.
The FBI defines a mass killing as an incident resulting in the killing of three or more in a public space.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs