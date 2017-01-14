Lake Erie conditions halt search for plane wreckage

(Photo: USCG)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Crews searching for wreckage of a corporate jet carrying six people that crashed in Lake Erie have had to temporarily halt their search due to rough waters.

Officials say it was unsafe for crews to be in the water Friday. Some search operations will continue Saturday if possible.

Human remains and about 270 pieces of debris have been collected. Identities of the remains haven't been confirmed.

Authorities say there will be a gun salute of six rounds fired Saturday from the USS Cod in memory of the crash victims. The World War II submarine docked at Cleveland serves as a memorial to submariners.

A Columbus businessman, his wife, their two sons, their neighbor and their neighbor's daughter were aboard the plane when it crashed last month. The neighbor's daughter was a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

