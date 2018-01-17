WHAS
KFC releases recipes for gravy cocktails

KFC is trending right now for their cocktails! They just posted some recipes for some "stock-tails" that are all infused with gravy. We made some and tried them on Daily Blast LIVE.

Daily Blast Live , TEGNA 2:33 AM. EST January 18, 2018

A cocktail made with KFC gravy? The fried chicken chain released two "gourmet" recipes for the drinks you didn't know you needed (and probably never will): the "Gravy Mary" and the "Finger-lickin Sour."

The recipes for each stock-tail are as follows:

Gravy Mary

  • 1 TBSP vodka
  • 1 TBSP KFC gravy spice mix
  • 1 TBSP lemon juice
  • 6 TBSP tomato juice
  • Garnish with celery

Finger-lickin Sour

  • 1/3 cup Mezcal
  • 7 TBSP KFC gravy
  • 1 TBSP cherry liqueur 
  • 2 TBSP lemon juice
  • 1 TBSP orange marmalade
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • One egg white
  • Garnish with thyme sprig

The Daily Blast Live team put the recipes to the test.

Their review? KFC might be better off keeping their 11 herbs and spices to their chicken. 

Watch Daily Blast Live weekday afternoons or online. 

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA


