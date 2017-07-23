Jared Kushner says he had four contacts with Russians during campaign, denies collusion

Jared Kushner, Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

(USA TODAY) - President Trump's son-in-law and key White House adviser Jared Kushner released details Monday of his contacts with Russians during last year's presidential campaign and transition as he denied colluding with any foreign government and that Russians financed any part of his business in the private sector.

Kushner said he had four contacts with Russians during the campaign and presidential transition and that none of them were improper. He also said he attended a meeting with a Russian lawyer set up by Donald Trump Jr., but he said he did not read emails that showed Trump Jr. accepted the meeting with the idea that he would receive damaging information about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Kushner disclosed the information in an 11-page statement provided to The Associated Press before he is due to be interviewed by a Senate committee investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion by Trump associates.

The interview with the Senate intelligence committee is behind closed doors. On Tuesday, he’ll talk privately to members of the House Intelligence Committee.

