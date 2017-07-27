WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 25 weather alerts
Close

Ivanka Trump faces backlash for pro-LGBT tweet after father announces trans military ban

Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY , WHAS 7:28 AM. EDT July 27, 2017

(USA TODAY) - Twitter never forgets.

On the same day her father announced a ban on transgender people from serving in the U.S. military, Ivanka Trump is taking heat for a tweet sent more than a month ago expressing her support for the LGBTQ community.

In June, Ivanka Trump tweeted, "I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy."

The tweet received some initial backlash when Twitter users called Ivanka Trump out for supporting "the most anti-LGBTQ+ presidential ticket in recent times," as one Twitter user put it, adding, "Your words mean nothing to us."

After President Trump announced the transgender military ban Wednesday, his daughter's statement faced even more scrutiny for what some saw as hollow words.

President Trump faced backlash of his own for the ban, which was announced on the same day as the anniversary of former president Harry Truman desegregating the armed services, and many active transgender service members expressed dismay over the decision.

Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories