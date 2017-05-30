Incident involving 'man with weapon in terminal' reported at Orlando airport

Police are responding to an incident involving a man with a gun at the Orlando International Airport, but no shots have been fired and the suspect has been contained, according to officials.
Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops.— Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017
Police confirmed that it was not an active shooter situation:
There is no active shooter. No shots fired. Suspect is contained. Will post updates as we receive them. https://t.co/ckElLh9QDE— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017
WTSP reported that officers were talking to the suspect in a rental car area of the airport.
This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs