House panel issues subpoenas for Flynn, others

WASHINGTON (AP) The House intelligence committee is issuing subpoenas for several individuals, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year's election.

Subpoenas were approved Wednesday for Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group, and Cohen and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates.

Reps. Mike Conaway and Adam Schiff, who are leading the committee's probe, say the panel approved the subpoenas to compel certain individuals to testify and to obtain personal documents and business records.

Cohen earlier rejected a House intelligence committee request for information.

On Tuesday, an associate of James Comey said the special counsel overseeing an investigation into possible Russian coordination with the Trump campaign has approved the former FBI director to testify before a Senate committee.

The associate wouldn't discuss what Comey plans to tell the Senate intelligence committee. But the associate says Comey has received approval from special counsel Robert Mueller to make certain statements.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Sen. Richard Burr, the North Carolina Republican who chairs the committee, says the committee would welcome Comey's testimony.

Congress is due back in session next week.

The Associated Press reported on May 19 that Comey had agreed to testify before the committee after Memorial Day.

The associate wasn't authorized to discuss details of Comey's testimony and so spoke on condition of anonymity

