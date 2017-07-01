Health care: McConnell to stick with repeal and replace plan

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected President Donald Trump's advice to first repeal Barack Obama's health care law and then replace it later with something else.



McConnell told reporters after an event Friday in his home state of Kentucky that the current health care bill remains challenging but "we are going to stick with that path."



Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that if Republicans could not reach a consensus on the current bill, they "should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!" Several Republican senators signed on to Trump's plan, including Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.



But McConnell showed no interest in that strategy. He told a gathering of Republicans in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, that "failure has to be possible or you can't have success."

