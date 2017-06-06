Hawaii becomes first state to enact law that aligns with Paris agreement

Hawaii became the first state Tuesday to enact a law that aligns with the Paris agreement. (Photo: Gov. David Ige / Flickr, Custom)

ABC News ) -- Hawaii has become the first state to enact a law that aligns with the Paris agreement after its governor signed two bills into law Tuesday that "support the commitments and goals" of the accord, Gov. David Ige's office announced Tuesday.

The governor, as well as the state's county mayors and state representatives gathered in Honolulu to sign two bills and a mayor's agreement in support of the Paris agreement, according to a press release.

Ige signed Senate Bill 559, which "expands strategies and mechanisms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions statewide," the release states. Ige also signed House Bill 1578, which aims to "identify agricultural and aquacultural practices to improve soil health and promote carbon sequestration – the capture and long-term storage of atmospheric carbon dioxide to mitigate climate change."



Hawaii governor signs bill making the state the first in the nation to join the Paris agreement. https://t.co/mfCuMauvbC pic.twitter.com/nnBh7qt5nN — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2017

In a statement, Ige said the state of Hawaii is "committed to environmental stewardship" and is looking "forward to working with other states to fight global climate change."

"Together, we can directly contribute to the global agenda of achieving a more resilient and sustainable island Earth," Ige said. "The Hawaii State Legislature understands the importance of taking action, and I applaud its work this session to ensure that we continue to deliver the island Earth that we want to leave to our children."

Last week, several state governors and dozens of mayors across the U.S. pledged to uphold the guidelines set forth in the Paris Accord following President Donald Trump's announcement that he was removing the U.S. from the agreement.

© 2017 ABC News