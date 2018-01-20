Graeter's unveils ice cream for Fiona's birthday

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - It's not a birthday party without ice cream and cake, and Graeter's has got Fiona the hippo's ice cream covered!
Earlier this month, the Cincinnati-based ice cream company Graeter's unveiled a new flavor specially designed to celebrate the Cincinnati Zoo's most famous inhabitant: Chunky Chunky Hippo.
Fiona captured the hearts of people around the world when she was born Jan. 24, 2017. Not everyone will have a chance to attend the little one's birthday party, which is being held Jan. 20 at 10 a.m., but this ice cream will give everyone a bit of the celebration.
Officials with Graeter's said the ice cream was "crafted to celebrate our favorite family destination, the Cincinnati Zoo.
READ MORE: Fiona the hippo celebrating her first Christmas is the ...
READ MORE: Fiona the hippo photobombs couple's engagement in epic ...
READ MORE: Cincinnati Zoo's premature baby hippo gets lifesaving IV
Chunky Chunky Hippo is a toffee ice cream base with salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate and caramel truffles.
A portion of proceeds from the sales of Chunky Chunky Hippo benefit the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
To purchase the ice cream, click here.
© 2018 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs