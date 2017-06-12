Warriors dethrone Cavaliers, capture NBA title with 129-120 win

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2017 Getty Images)

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were too much for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to handle, with the Golden State Warriors taking Game 5 129-120 and the NBA championship at Oracle Arena on Monday night.

The Warriors took the lead at the 6:37 mark in the second quarter, and although Cleveland made some formidable runs, getting within three points early in the fourth quarter, Golden State didn't let up until the final buzzer sounded and the confetti fell from the rafters.

Durant, who will likely be crowned Finals MVP, finished with a team-high 39 points on 14-of-20 shooting. Curry added 34 and Andre Iguodala was a force off the bench, scoring 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

LeBron James (41 points) and Kyrie Irving (26) combined to score 67, but the third member of the Big Three, Kevin Love, scored just six points on 2-of-8 shooting.

The Warriors, now champions for the second time in three years, finish the postseason with a 16-1 record — the highest playoff winning percentage in NBA history.

