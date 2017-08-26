Walmart Employee Humbled After His Act of Kindness Goes Viral

EVANS, Ga. -- A Walmart employee says he has been humbled by the attention he has received for a candid moment with an elderly woman - a moment placed on social media that is touching the hearts of America.

Brittany McKee captured the moment at an Evans, Georgia Walmart on Thursday morning. McKee said she had stopped to pick up a couple of things. But as they were walking, she noticed a woman had passed out and fallen on the floor.

"Being a registered nurse, my first instinct was, of course, to stop, assess, and be there to help," McKee said.

Browser does not support iframes.

The woman eventually regained her bearings but mentioned that she was taking blood thinners and felt dizzy, so McKee stayed with her - as did the woman's daughter and Walmart personnel - until an ambulance arrived.

In the moments that followed, McKee said that the Walmart staff was amazing. But one particular employee went the extra mile to accommodate the elderly woman. His name was Jason.

"I don't know his last name, but this man, no questions asked got down on the floor with this woman and supported her back so she could lean against him. He literally got down on the floor to serve her, not because he was asked to do it, he wasn't, but because he wanted to."

She said that another man also stopped to pray with the woman.

Augusta, Georgia NBC affiliate WAGT later found out that the employee was, in fact, manager Jason Lewis. Lewis told the station that he dropped down to help her as he noticed she was beginning to lose her balance while getting up.

From there, Lewis said he and the woman sat and "talked about life."

It wasn't until much later, during a meeting, did he realize that McKey had captured the moment and shared it with the world.

During that meeting, he told AGT that his phone began going off continuously. At that point, he hadn't looked. He just put his phone on silent and continued the meeting.

It was later that his own wife texted him and told him to check Facebook. Suddenly a moment between a few had spread a warm message across a sometimes cold and uncaring internet.

He said that he was humbled to find out that so many people cared. But he also didn't feel that what he did was so special.

"That's how my parents do it. I just wanted to live a good life and that's just one of the results of it -- being able to render help when it's actually needed," he told WAGT.

In any case, he hopes the woman is doing OK and that their moment together inspires others to help someone in need when the time comes.

For McKee, it's a moment she'll never forget and a reminder of the good in people.

"What I experienced today was love, kindness, and serving," she said. "We are human beings, each and every one of us regardless of how much pigmentation our skin has or doesn't have."

Browser does not support iframes.

© 2017 WXIA-TV