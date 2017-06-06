George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Ceasar FIlm Awards Ceremony on Feb. 24. (Photo: Francoise Durand, Getty Images)

It's official: George Clooney is a dad!

Clooney and wife Amal on Tuesday welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, according to their spokesman, Stan Rosenfield, in a witty email to USA TODAY.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Over the last several years the world has watched Clooney reverse his positions on what he'd never, ever do: Settle down, marry again (he was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993) or have kids.

That all changed in 2013 when the actor met Amal Alamuddin, a Lebanese-British human rights lawyer, and proposed in April of the following year.

The Clooneys' march toward diapers and matching onesies officially began when they wed in Venice in September 2014 with a star-studded ceremony that was later displayed in the pages of People and InStyle magazine. A-list friends at the celebration included Bono, Matt Damon, Ellen Barkin, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Bill Murray.

Since their wedding day, the couple have popped up at a number of Hollywood and philanthropic events, from the 2015 Golden Globes and the Cannes Film Festival to a January event supporting the Netflix documentary White Helmets in Davos at the annual World Economic Forum.

It was in Davos that speculation over Amal's pregnancy began to light up gossip blogs, and in early February The Talk's Julie Chen officially spilled the beans on air. "Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," Chen said on the daytime program.

And so, bump-watch began in earnest. Even as Amal continued her legal work, appearing at the United Nations to push for a probe into ISIS' crimes in Iraq, many in the media came under fire for focusing solely on her maternity wear.

During Amal's pregnancy Clooney said they had chosen not to learn the babies' sexes (despite a few gag gifts from his friends).

When you send your friend onesies and he thinks they're @casamigos coozies. #firsttimedad A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 1, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

"I don’t know where this rumor comes from that we’re going to have a boy and a girl. We ourselves don’t know yet and don’t want to know," he said.

Where will the family of four live?

All signs point to England, at least for now. The Clooneys have spent more than a year extensively renovating their 17th-century manor in Oxfordshire ahead of the twins' birth. But, hey, they have options: Clooney also owns homes in Studio City, Calif. and Lake Como, Italy.

