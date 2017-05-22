Ford CEO Mark Fields is ousted, replaced by ex-Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett

Ford CEO Mark Fields discussed the company's future mobility initiatives in a presentation in January. Fields has recently come under pressure to do something about Ford's lagging stock price. (Photo: Ford Motor Company)

Facing a lagging stock price and questions about its ability to compete on futuristic technology, Ford ousted CEO Mark Fields and replaced him with an outsider known for corporate culture change.

Ford confirmed Monday that former Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett, head of the company's "mobility" division for a short period and a favorite of Ford executive chairman Bill Ford Jr., has succeeded Fields as CEO.

The shakeup comes after the board grew impatient at the company's lagging stock price, which is down 37% from when Fields took over in July 2014.

Even a round of global layoffs of 1,400 salaried workers announced last week failed to boost shares.

"Look, we're as frustrated as you are by the stock price," Ford Jr. told disgruntled investors earlier this month, pointing out that for the Ford family, "most of our net worth is tied up in the company."

“We’re moving from a position of strength to transform Ford for the future,” Bill Ford said in a statement, praising Hackett as "the right CEO to lead Ford during this transformative period" while also lauding Fields as "an outstanding leader" who "deserves a lot of credit."

The move puts an abrupt end to a nearly three-year tenure at the top for Fields, who got the job when celebrated CEO Alan Mulally retired from full-time corporate leadership after saving the automaker from a potential bankruptcy.

Fields, 56, had the unenviable task of replacing an "almost a larger-than-life figure in the history of Ford Motor Co.," Kelley Blue Book analyst Karl Brauer said early Monday in an interview. " You're never going to look as good as" that.

The company's shares increased 1.9% to $11.08 in pre-market trading Monday.

"While Ford’s relative earnings performance has underwhelmed investors of late, Hackett is less well-known among auto investors than other members of Ford’s management team," Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said in a note to investors, predicting a "neutral" response by the market to the shakeup.

Under Fields' leadership, Ford posted respectable profits. The company capitalized on industry-record sales in the U.S., having introducing an aluminum-body F-series pickup truck, the most popular vehicle in the business, and minting money with large SUVs amid low gasoline prices.

But the company recently fell behind Silicon Valley tech firm Tesla in market value — despite vastly higher sales and finances — in a symbolic punch to the gut for the Blue Oval automaker.

That not-so-subtle slight to the Dearborn, Mich.-based manufacturer that traces its roots back to American innovator Henry Ford showed how investors are training their sights on the future, not the present.

With investors expecting seismic change to sweep through the transportation sector — potentially making car ownership unnecessary for millions of consumers in an autonomous ride-sharing world — nothing short of sweeping transformation will impress investors.

Ford's archrival General Motors faces its own stagnant stock price but has charted a clear path to a self-driving car, introduced mass-market electric vehicle and a struck a promising ride-sharing deal with Lyft, Brauer said.

Ford has promised a self-driving car by 2021, but " I don't see an obvious pathway" to it, Brauer said.

Fields become CEO of Ford after several years in top leadership positions, including as president, chief operating officer and president of the company's Americans division. He was instrumental in Ford's North American turnaround during that stretch.

More recently, he made headlines as Ford tangled with Donald Trump over the then-candidate and now-president's criticism of Ford for adding jobs in Mexico. Ford eventually capitulated in part by canceling a $1.6 billion Mexico plant. But the company stuck by its plans to move production of the Ford Focus sedan to Mexico, albeit to an existing plant instead of a new facility.

Fields' successor, Hackett, 62, is close to Ford Jr., who replaced himself as CEO with Mulally more than a decade ago amid a period of turmoil for the company.

At a media event in January, Ford Jr. repeatedly praised the former furniture executive for his outside-the-box thinking and leadership.

From a stylistic point of view, it's a sharp shift. Fields carries himself with the cool, polished corporate persona of the Harvard MBA grad that he is.

Hackett's personable approach comes off as more folksy, but he is known for making tough decisions, too. He authorized job cuts at Steelcase and helped reshape the company's corporate culture during a two-decade tenure as CEO.

