First victim of Manchester concert attack identified as 18-year-old woman

British media have identified the first victim of the deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England as Georgina Callander, 18, from Tarleton in Lancashire, northern England.
The attack killed 22 people and injured over 50 people. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.
