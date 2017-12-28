Close Father of kids missing for 3 years wants answers from their mom WHAS 9:56 AM. EST December 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (USA Today) - Troy Turner, father of Sarah and Jacob Hoggle, has been asking their mother Catherine Hoggle for over three years what she has done with their children. © 2017 USATODAY.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories Dozens killed in attack on Shiite cultural center in… Dec 28, 2017, 6:08 a.m. Hall of Fame Trainer Jack Van Berg dies at 81 Dec 27, 2017, 10:48 p.m. The secret to not breaking your New Year's resolution Dec 28, 2017, 6:34 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs