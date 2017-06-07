Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even people'

Eric Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony Feb. 28 for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Trump says critics of his father are "not even people."

President Donald Trump's son told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that he's "never seen hatred like this" and "morals have flown out the window" when it comes to attacks against his father.

Eric Trump took special aim at the Democratic Party, which he says is "imploding." He calls Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez "a total wackjob." Trump says Democrats "have no message of their own" and are trying to obstruct "a great man" in his father and his family.

The DNC didn't immediately respond Wednesday to an email seeking comment.

Trump also criticized the news media, which he says is "out of control."

Trump and his brother, Donald Jr., are running the family company with their father in the White House.

