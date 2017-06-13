Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter, so J.K. Rowling stepped in

Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA in this 2015 file photo (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) (Photo: Lou Rocco, ©2015 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.)

Two popular authors teamed up digitally against Donald Trump on Tuesday in a series of tweets that's got the internet talking.

The Twitter drama unfolded when popular horror writer Stephen King tweeted claiming the president had blocked him on the social networking site.

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Have others received a notification of being blocked from Trump's tweets, or is it a hoax? It's not as if his tweets are hard to find! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Blocked! Condemned to an existential wasteland of Trumplessness! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 14, 2017

King, an outspoken critic of the president, hasn't held back his online judgment in the past.

Just hours before tweeting about getting blocked, King mocked Trump's unusually praise-filled Cabinet meeting held on Monday. The author's account is full of similar critiques of the commander in chief:

Can we have Obama back? Please? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 9, 2017

No wonder Trump's always blabbing about fake news. He is a fake president. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 28, 2017

But just after King announced his banishment from the president's Twitter following, a fellow author came to his rescue.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling quoted King's tweet, saying she would send Trump's posts to him.

I still have access. I'll DM them to you. https://t.co/MhibEYDBTg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2017

Rowling is also a vocal opponent of Trump.

The internet responded accordingly.

Scene: J.K. Rowling and @StephenKing at tea —



Could you have made a character like Trump up?



Oh, Lord no. You?



Nope. Beyond imagination. — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) June 13, 2017

My literary worlds are colliding, and I LOVE IT. — Tiffany Kole (@zippythebee) June 13, 2017

Favorite exchange of the year — David Goldfarb (@locust9) June 13, 2017

This is everything you want Twitter to be pic.twitter.com/dAbgQL0GcE — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) June 13, 2017

