Chicago Officers Photographed Taking a Knee Face Reprimand

Two Chicago cops face reprimand after they were photographed kneeling alongside an activist.

CHICAGO (AP) - Two Chicago police officers are facing reprimands after they were photographed kneeling alongside an activist in what she called a show of support for NFL players protesting police brutality and racism.

The photo posted on Instagram Sunday shows two black, uniformed officers kneeling beside the woman, each with a fist raised.

VERIFY: Are NFL players required to stand during the National Anthem?

The caption reads: "That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes... then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick (sic)... and they also say yes... then you ask them to Kneel.!"

Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the officers will be reprimanded and reminded that department policy prohibits making political statements while in uniform.

About 200 players nationwide kneeled or sat during the national anthem Sunday. The protests started when former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled last year.

That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes... then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick... and they also say yes... then you ask them to Kneel.! ✊🏿👏🏿 #ColinKaepernick #WeSupportYou A post shared by Aleta (@englewoodbarbie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

© 2017 Associated Press