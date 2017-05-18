1 dead, 19 injured after car crashes into Times Square crowd

Police secure an are near a car after it plunged into pedestrians in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2017. A speeding car struck pedestrians in New York's Times Square on. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD)

NEW YORK - One person was killed and 19 more injured when a car slammed into a crowd in New York's Times Square on Thursday, authorities said.

Police said one person was taken into custody and was being given a breathalyzer test. Photos from the scene showed multiple victims on the ground near the maroon sedan, which came to rest on two wheels, wedged up against a light pole and metal barriers. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

"#FDNY confirms updated patient count at Times Square motor vehicle incident - 19 injuries, 1 fatality," the fire department tweeted.

Police and fire officials closed off an area of several blocks. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was en route to the scene. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said President Trump was made aware of the incident.

"My heart goes out to the family who lost a loved one and those injured in Times Square crash," Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, said on Twitter. "Thank you to NYFD and NYPD for swift response"

The crash took place shortly before noon. Minutes later the fire department tweeted: "#FDNY is on scene at 45 St/ Broadway motor vehicle accident. We have reports of pedestrians struck"

The incident happened on the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching a record of 91 degrees. A block from the scene people were asking each other what had happened. But New Yorkers and tourists also continued going about their business, entering shops and walking to and from lunch appointments.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM