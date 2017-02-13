Canadian school board bans student trips to U.S.

DETROIT — A public school board in
Clara Howitt, superintendent of the 35,000-student
The cancellations include planned trips to the Holocaust Memorial Center in
The story on the canceled field trips was first reported by the
Howitt said the board's decision was aimed at protecting students' safety and well-being following the U.S. travel ban that targeted seven predominately Muslim countries and was ordered by
“It's just right now the uncertainty of whether all of our students would be able to cross," she said.
More than a decade ago, following the
The Holocaust Memorial Center on Sunday wouldn't comment specifically about the school board's decision. In a written statement, the center's Chief Executive Officer Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld said, "we believe that all students in grades eight through 12 should visit the museum to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides in order to prevent these atrocities from happening again. Through education, all people can take positive actions to combat hate and bigotry."
A Detroit Opera House representative could not be reached for comment.
