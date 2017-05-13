Radio station owner defends PSA about how to hide child porn from police

A radio dial tuned to 97.7. (Photo: 12 News file)

The owner of a Benson-area radio station is defending his decision to create and air a public service announcement that instructs people how to hide child pornography from law enforcement.

The PSA airing on The Cave 97.7 (KAVV) advised listeners how to "hide your child pornography from your computer by keeping all content on an external hard drive and hide it where no one can find it." The PSA also states, "You should understand that your internet provider could report you to police if you are caught looking at a website featuring naked juveniles. Police then enter your house and seize your computer. If you have such material, you can save yourself and your family a ton of grief and save the taxpayers of Arizona a lot of money by never storing such pictures on the hard drive of your computer."

% INLINE %

The PSA was running in late-evening and early-morning hours for more than two years and recently stopped airing, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

EARLIER: Radio station aired PSA promoting child pornography

Paul Lotsof, the owner of the radio station, told Tucson-based KVOA TV station he created the PSA because he doesn't agree with state and federal laws that lock up people convicted of possessing child pornography.

"They are pictures of minors and you go to prison for the rest of your life for possessing them," Lotsof told the TV station. "There is no picture in the world that is that dangerous."

The sheriff's office told 12 News Wednesday it was pursuing legal options against the station owner.

Sheriff Mark Dannels made this statement in the release:

“[T]his is very disturbing to know that a member of our local media, who should be one of the responsible groups of people to provide factual information to our public to keep them safe, is promoting and encouraging criminal behavior. This is a disgusting and unacceptable public service announcement and this type of propaganda encourages evil behavior. Freedom of speech does not include telling people to commit crimes and continuing to pass on this information could lead to judicial action being taken. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is now aware of this activity and will continue to seek legal advice on actions that can be taken for the content that has already been released and to ensure this kind of information in not released again.”

© 2017 KPNX-TV