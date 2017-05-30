AP Source: Flynn to provide some subpoena documents to Senate

Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide some documents requested under subpoena to the Senate intelligence panel investigating possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and the Russian government, the AP reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous source.
Flynn had previously refused the subpoena, pleading the Fifth Amendment.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
© 2017 Associated Press
