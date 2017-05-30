AP Source: Flynn to provide some subpoena documents to Senate

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Photo: The Washington Post, 2017 The Washington Post)

Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide some documents requested under subpoena to the Senate intelligence panel investigating possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and the Russian government, the AP reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous source.

Flynn had previously refused the subpoena, pleading the Fifth Amendment.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

