Amazon's Black Friday sale has begun—here are the 5 best deals right now

Remember when Black Friday actually took place on Black Friday? Not this year. Kids across the nation were still deep in the clutches of Halloween-candy-induced sugar comas when Amazon launched its first wave of Black Friday deals, and this is only the beginning. Already retailers across the web, with Amazon at the helm, are revealing early savings, which you can see here.

The online retail giant, however, is setting itself apart by is running a wide variety of deals, discounts, and other promotions every day in the weeks leading up to the major sale. This is especially great for those of us who like to stay ahead of the game and get our holiday shopping done early. Amazon has even put together convenient buying guides and even a Gift Finder to help you get the perfect thing for everyone on your list.

The 5 best deals Amazon has right now

There are countless offers to comb through already, and more coming each day. We've found some of the best you can get right now, and you can always check outour more comprehensive list of all the best deals you can find across the web ahead of Black Friday, which we'll be updating daily right up until Thanksgiving.

