Acting AG fired after refusing to defend Trump's immigration order

WASHINGTON -- White House officials announced that Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has been fired after she announced she would refuse to defend President Donald Trump's controversial executive refugee and immigration ban.

Yates, a Democratic appointee, directed Justice Department attorneys to not to defend the executive order and stated she was not convinced that the order was lawful.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer later tweeted that Dana Boente had been appointed as Acting Attorney General, stating that "Yates has been relieved."

Her directive was temporary, given that Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, will likely move to uphold the president's policy. Sessions is awaiting Senate confirmation.

Still, Yates' abrupt decision deepened the chaos surrounding Trump's order.

At least three top national security officials - Defense Secretary James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Rex Tillerson, who is awaiting confirmation to lead the State Department - have told associates they were not aware of details of directive until around the time Trump signed it.

Leading intelligence officials were also left largely in the dark, according to U.S. officials.

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, said that despite White House assurances that congressional leaders were consulted, he learned about the order in the media.

