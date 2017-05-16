ABC's 'Roseanne' joins revival parade of '90s hits

(Photo: Dan Watson, ABC)

A favorite TV family is coming back to the small screen.

ABC Tuesday announced that Roseanne, a groundbreaking look at a working-class Illinois family struggling to get by, will return in 2018, confirming recent rumors about reboot negotiations.

Roseanne marks the latest reboot of an earlier hit series. Another pioneering hit sitcom, Will & Grace, is set to return at NBC next season as a 10-episode limited series featuring the original stars, and Fox has reunited original cast members for revivals of The X-Files and Prison Break.

The eight-episode Roseanne revival will be set in the present and feature the original cast, headed by Roseanne Barr, who plays the title character.

Returning characters and actors include Roseanne's husband, Dan (John Goodman); daughters Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson); son, D.J. (Michael Fishman); and sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). Sarah Chalke, who took over the role of Becky later in Roseanne's nine-season run, will return in a different role.

ABC's announcement did not mention The Big Bang Theory star , Johnny Galecki who played Darlene's eventual husband, David, in later seasons.

