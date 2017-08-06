2 more homes condemned due to massive Florida sinkhole

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. -- Two additional homes near the large Pasco County sinkhole are slated for condemnation, bringing the total to six affected structures.

Those homes are located on Canal Place and Ocean Pines Drive, according to Pasco County authorities on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Two homes on Ocean Pines Drive on Saturday were showing signs of cracking through the exterior and interior of the structures, and they've been condemned.

The sinkhole opened July 14, destroying two homes in the process.

It now is about 260 wide in diameter.

Crews are in the process of removing debris at the sinkhole despite the feature collapsing in spots along its edge on Friday.

