15 dead over 48 hours as tornadoes wreak havoc in the South

(Photo: Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo)

(ABC NEWS) -- At least 15 people have died over the last 48 hours due to tornadoes, as a violent system of storms continues to work its way across the Florida Panhandle and parts Georgia and Alabama.

At least 11 people died and around two dozen were injured in Georgia from tornadoes early Sunday morning, adding to four tornado-related deaths that occurred in Mississippi on Saturday morning.

(Photo: Facebook/Tiffany Santana)

Meanwhile, new tornado watches have been issued this morning for the Panhandle of Florida and Southern Alabama.





(Photo: Facebook/Tiffany Santana)

Images on social media showed telephone poles cracked in half, and what looked like entire streets torn apart by the storms that have churned through the South this weekend.

(Photo: Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo)

Michael Miller, coroner in Brooks County, Georgia, told ABC News that two deaths were confirmed in his county with five more fatalities in Cook County and four more in nearby Berrien County.

At least 23 other people in the state are injured.





(Photo: Facebook/Phillip Kirkland)

In the area of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where at least four people died, a large tornado leveled homes and buildings, trapping residents in their homes, authorities said.

Further north in Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Saturday at least four people were injured and at least 20 homes damaged from a possible tornado, according to the National WeatherService.

ABC News' David Caplan, Brendan Rand and Matt Foster contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved