'13 Reasons Why' gets renewed for second season by Netflix

Katherine Langford stars in '13 Reasons Why.' (Photo: Beth Dubber, Netflix)

Netflix's 13 Reasons Why has yet another reason for getting noticed.

The series, which controversially centers on the suicide of a teenager, announced on social media Sunday that it has been renewed for a second season.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

The story is about Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who has left behind cassette tapes explaining 13 reasons why she took her life. Season 1 had 13 episodes and was executive produced by Selena Gomez, who said last week that "maybe" there would be another season of the series.

She also told the Associated Press that she was proud of the project.

"We stayed very true to the book," Gomez said. "What Jay Asher created was a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story and I think that's what we wanted to do. We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, (the backlash is) going to come no matter what. It's not an easy subject to talk about, but I'm very fortunate with how it's doing."

Psychologists, educators and parents have widely criticized 13 Reasons' potential to be interpreted as glamorizing suicide, prompted Netflix to add warnings to episodes.

Season 2 was announced via Twitter by the official account for 13 Reasons and was retweeted by the account for Netflix US. There are no details yet on the new season's premiere date.

