Mural showcasing Butchertown's history unveiled

The next time you drive through Butchertown, you may notice a new mural on Story Avenue -- it comes with a story. WHAS11 photojournalist Carter Schumacher shows us how this work of art takes residents through the history of Butchertown

WHAS 6:51 PM. EDT June 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories